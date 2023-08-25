1h ago

Rosko ready to spread the magic for Blitzboks again

  • Rosko Specman is back with the Blitzboks and hopes to contribute to a team that's struggled recently. 
  • Specman last played sevens for South Africa in 2020.
  • The Blitzboks are preparing for the Olympic qualifying tournament that takes place in September. 

Rosko Specman will make his comeback for the Blitzboks, returning on a short-term deal that will add much-needed experience to a team that's blown hot and cold of late.

Specman, a stalwart in the sevens game a few years ago, made the step up to the 15-man game, representing the Bulls, Cheetahs and Griquas. He also played one Test for the Springboks against Georgia in 2021.

Specman was more than happy to be back for the Sevens national squad as they prepare for an Olympic qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe in September. 

"It felt great when I arrived this morning knowing that I will be working very hard with this squad with no guarantees. All those years ago, when I arrived here for the first time, I was nervous about not making the team, but in the end, I did.

"This time around, I feel the same pressure, as there will be no guarantees for me getting into the squad again. But, like last time, if I work hard and apply my talent, I will be in contention again," he said on Thursday.

The talisman wing and sweeper - a two-time World Rugby Sevens Series winner with the Blitzboks and a bronze medallist at the 2016 Olympic Games - played the last of his 30 tournaments for South Africa in December 2020 before moving to fifteens.

"That was the right move at the time, and I am grateful for everything that came my way in fifteens," he said.

"The foundations I got from sevens made that transition easy, to be honest, as there are certain values in this system that stay with you when you go to fifteens. Just have a look at how well the sevens guys are doing in the Bok set-up, they had a solid foundation."

It isn't 'back to square one' in representing the Blitzboks, Specman says, but rather another opportunity to contribute in a different way to a team and system he admires immensely.

"In my first stint, there were so many legends of the game still in the squad, so I wondered how I would ever break into the team," he said.

"This time, I am nervous again, as there are so many youngsters pushing for a place, and so will I. There are so many good things still in place here, a good coaching staff, good senior players, and if we get the system functioning again, everyone will be better for it.

"There is no doubt that we can become number one in the world again. If we stick to our fundamentals and principles and trust the system, we will be back.”

Specman is reluctant to speculate on the Blitzboks' finish in last season's World Series, a result that saw them having to qualify for the Olympics. Still, he believes simple advice can solve the problem.

"It is never about you, always about the team. Players can express themselves, but you must stay within the game plan. There is space to express yourself, but you need to do your job first," said Specman, who gained the nickname of 'Specmagic' from fans worldwide.

"'Specmagic' is back, yes, but that is not only me stepping and scoring tries. It is also me bringing energy to the team, making sure we have fun as well as working very hard and holding ourselves accountable.

"I hope to contribute that way. If this proves to be my last season of rugby, I want it to be one I will remember for the rest of my life."

