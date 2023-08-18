1h ago

Share

A third Wales player forced out of Springboks clash

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Alex Cuthbert (Photo by Ian Cook - CameraSport via Getty Images)
Alex Cuthbert (Photo by Ian Cook - CameraSport via Getty Images)
  • Wales have lost another player ahead of Saturday's Test against South Africa, with winger Alex Cuthbert also ruled out.
  • Tom Rogers is promoted from the bench to start at right wing, with Gloucester wing Louis Rees-Zammit coming in on the bench.
  • Stalwart backs Liam Williams and Dan Biggar were already withdrawn from the starting XV as a precautionary measure on Thursday.
  • For more sports news, go to the News24 Sport front page

Wales have lost a third player from their original starting XV to face reigning champions South Africa in a Rugby World Cup warm-up match, following the withdrawal of Alex Cuthbert.

READ | 'Absolutely disgusting': Ireland coach Farrell slams 'circus' over son Owen's rescinded red card

The Welsh Rugby Union said Friday the wing, who had been due to make his first appearance of the warm-up campaign against the Springboks at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Saturday, had pulled out because of calf muscle tightness.

Tom Rogers is promoted from the bench to start, with Gloucester wing Louis Rees-Zammit joining the replacements.

British & Irish Lions backs Liam Williams and Dan Biggar were both withdrawn from the starting XV as a precautionary measure on Thursday.

The WRU said fullback Williams had a tight hamstring, with flyhalf Biggar suffering from back irritation.

Test debutant Cai Evans replaced Williams, with Sam Costelow taking over from Biggar.

The loss of Williams, Cuthbert and Biggar means Wales are now set to field an inexperienced back division against the Springboks that has won just 39 caps in total - with 17 of those belonging to scrum-half Kieran Hardy.

Saturday's match will be Wales's third and final warm-up game following a win and a defeat in two Tests against arch-rivals England.

Wales coach Warren Gatland, who in his first spell in charge led Wales to two fourth-place finishes at the World Cup, is due to announce his 33-man squad for the September-October global showpiece in France on Monday.

The Welsh begin their Pool C campaign against Fiji - the team that knocked them out of the 2007 World Cup in France - in Bordeaux on 10 September.

Saturday's clash kicks off at 16:15 (SA time).

Teams:

Wales (revised)

15 Cai Evans, 14 Tom Rogers, 13 Mason Grady, 12 Johnny Williams, 11 Rio Dyer, 10 Sam Costelow, 9 Kieran Hardy, 8 Aaron Wainwright, 7 Jac Morgan (captain), 6 Dan Lydiate, 5 Will Rowlands, 4 Ben Carter, 3 Keiron Assiratti, 2 Elliot Dee, 1 Corey Domachowski

Substitutes: 16 Sam Parry, 17 Nicky Smith, 18 Henry Thomas, 19 Teddy Williams, 20 Taine Basham, 21 Tomos Williams, 22 Max Llewellyn, 23 Louis Rees-Zammit

South Africa

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Canan Moodie, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Cheslin Kolbe, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 RG Snyman, 4 Jean Kleyn, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Marco van Staden, 21 Duane Vermeulen, 22 Grant Williams, 23 Damian Willemse


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
springbokswalesrwc 2023alex cuthbertrugby
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Voting Booth
How far do you think the Springboks will go at the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Champions! Boks to go back-to-back
38% - 2878 votes
Runner-up! SA will make the final, but won't win again
10% - 754 votes
Semi-finals: I don't see the Boks going all the way
26% - 1951 votes
Quarter-finals: The draw is just too tough this time
18% - 1378 votes
Group stage exit: The Boks won't make the knockouts
9% - 688 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
Absa Money Makeover: A budget for a job starter

17 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: A budget for a job starter
Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies

14 Aug

Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies
Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness

14 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness
M24 Logistics: Revolutionising e-commerce warehouses for maximum efficiency

14 Aug

M24 Logistics: Revolutionising e-commerce warehouses for maximum efficiency
MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment

14 Aug

MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment
See more sponsored content
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23223.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo