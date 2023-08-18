A third Wales player forced out of Springboks clash

Wales have lost another player ahead of Saturday's Test against South Africa, with winger Alex Cuthbert also ruled out.

Tom Rogers is promoted from the bench to start at right wing, with Gloucester wing Louis Rees-Zammit coming in on the bench.

Stalwart backs Liam Williams and Dan Biggar were already withdrawn from the starting XV as a precautionary measure on Thursday.

Wales have lost a third player from their original starting XV to face reigning champions South Africa in a Rugby World Cup warm-up match, following the withdrawal of Alex Cuthbert.

The Welsh Rugby Union said Friday the wing, who had been due to make his first appearance of the warm-up campaign against the Springboks at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Saturday, had pulled out because of calf muscle tightness.

Tom Rogers is promoted from the bench to start, with Gloucester wing Louis Rees-Zammit joining the replacements.

?? Diweddariad Carfan



?????????????? Tom Rogers will start at wing tomorrow. He replaces Alex Cuthbert who has been withdrawn from the Wales XV as a precaution due to calf tightness.



Louis Rees-Zammit joins the Cymru replacements. pic.twitter.com/XdYTbnr6QE — Welsh Rugby Union ?????????????? (@WelshRugbyUnion) August 18, 2023

British & Irish Lions backs Liam Williams and Dan Biggar were both withdrawn from the starting XV as a precautionary measure on Thursday.

The WRU said fullback Williams had a tight hamstring, with flyhalf Biggar suffering from back irritation.

Test debutant Cai Evans replaced Williams, with Sam Costelow taking over from Biggar.

The loss of Williams, Cuthbert and Biggar means Wales are now set to field an inexperienced back division against the Springboks that has won just 39 caps in total - with 17 of those belonging to scrum-half Kieran Hardy.

Saturday's match will be Wales's third and final warm-up game following a win and a defeat in two Tests against arch-rivals England.

Wales coach Warren Gatland, who in his first spell in charge led Wales to two fourth-place finishes at the World Cup, is due to announce his 33-man squad for the September-October global showpiece in France on Monday.

The Welsh begin their Pool C campaign against Fiji - the team that knocked them out of the 2007 World Cup in France - in Bordeaux on 10 September.

Saturday's clash kicks off at 16:15 (SA time).

Teams:

Wales (revised)

15 Cai Evans, 14 Tom Rogers, 13 Mason Grady, 12 Johnny Williams, 11 Rio Dyer, 10 Sam Costelow, 9 Kieran Hardy, 8 Aaron Wainwright, 7 Jac Morgan (captain), 6 Dan Lydiate, 5 Will Rowlands, 4 Ben Carter, 3 Keiron Assiratti, 2 Elliot Dee, 1 Corey Domachowski

Substitutes: 16 Sam Parry, 17 Nicky Smith, 18 Henry Thomas, 19 Teddy Williams, 20 Taine Basham, 21 Tomos Williams, 22 Max Llewellyn, 23 Louis Rees-Zammit

South Africa

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Canan Moodie, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Cheslin Kolbe, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 RG Snyman, 4 Jean Kleyn, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Marco van Staden, 21 Duane Vermeulen, 22 Grant Williams, 23 Damian Willemse



