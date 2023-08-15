All eyes on Siya as rugby world eagerly awaits Bok captain's Welsh return

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has played four Tests at Cardiff's Principality Stadium, but his fifth game at the ground on Saturday against Wales is easily one of the most anticipated of his 74-Test career in green and gold.



Kolisi, who last played a Bok Test in November last year, will be playing his first game of rugby since 22 April this year when he cried off with a knee injury sustained in the third minute of what was his last home game for the Sharks where they played Munster in a United Rugby Championship clash at Kings Park.

The game was drawn 22-22, forming part of Munster's surreal end-of-season unbeaten run that ended up earning them their first URC title since the 2010/11 season, but was also memorable for how Munster right-wing Calvin Nash set South African pulses racing.