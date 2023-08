Good old Springbok brute force: when they’re collectively in the mood, near-mayhem in their favour is just about guaranteed.

As it happened | Springboks 35-7 All Blacks

Their mounting slow poison of physicality – triggered by, but not exclusive to their tank-like pack – was too much for a rattled All Blacks side to handle at Twickenham on Friday as the defending champions issued a giant retention statement for RWC 2023, beginning in France in a fortnight.