Bok scrum coach coy over Kolisi return in Cardiff: 'Doesn't mean you just go out and play 80 mins'

Khanyiso Tshwaku
  • Springbok scrum coach Daan Human says team captain Siya Kolisi is very close to returning to playing action.
  • Kolisi has been out of action with a knee injury since late April, but he has shown excellent signs of recovery.
  • The Boks face Wales in Cardiff on Saturday, then the All Blacks in London next week Friday.

Springbok scrum coach Daan Human said team captain Siya Kolisi was very close to returning to playing action for the world champions, but he was coy over whether he would feature in Saturday's Test against Wales in Cardiff.

Kolisi, who hasn't played rugby since injuring his knee against Munster in April while on duty with the Sharks in the United Rugby Championship, has shown excellent recovery signs from a knee injury that required an operation.

The 2019 World Cup winner has been open on social media about his recovery and showed the best signs of mobility when he warmed up with the team ahead of their Test against Argentina at Ellis Park on 29 July, when he was also a flag bearer.

READ | Boks hit Europe: Time for sorting is over as Nienaber backs World Cup selections

With Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber insistent on ensuring player loads are built efficiently for players returning from injury, Human said Kolisi was also in the same load boat, even though he's been out for longer than, for example, Handre Pollard, who is also building loads and was declared fit by Nienaber on Saturday.

Human said that once Kolisi is fully ready to play, he would be unleashed on the opposition.

"You know what. We have a team captain and others, so which one of them are you referring to," Human said.

"He (Siya) trained full-out with us last week, but, of course, that doesn't mean you just go out and play 80 minutes from the outset.

READ | Boks back in their element, with a point to prove

"Siya is in a very good place, and he's been able to train with full contact. It's very important to note that he scrummed with the rest of the pack and went full-out.

"In terms of my department, I'm very happy with what I've seen. Hopefully, he'll make a big contribution - if it's not this week, then definitely next week.

"We'll have to see when he's unleashed. He's the type of dog you want to unleash."

Kick-off between Wales and South Africa in Cardiff is at 16:15 (SA time) on Saturday.


