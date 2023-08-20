1h ago

Share

Bok wins bigger than scoreline in no-win friendly against Wales

accreditation
Simnikiwe Xabanisa
Share your Subscriber Article
You have 5 articles to share every month. Send this story to a friend!
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
loading...
Loading, please wait...
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Siya Kolisi.
Siya Kolisi.
Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images

Usually, there is no such thing as a friendly in Test rugby. But the Springboks' 52-16 Rugby World Cup warm-up win against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday was about as friendly as it gets.

Wales have a recent history of being gritty competitors against the world champions, with the average margin for the winner more often than not four points or less. But an administrative implosion at the principality, and the crying off of old players backed well past their sell-by dates, resulted in the form of a team that could always be relied on to stay in the fight falling off a cliff.

Making 14 changes to a team that butchered a possible win against an ill-disciplined England team reduced to 12 players at one stage in last weekend's warm-up game meant Wales would always be on a hiding nothing-to-one against the defending World Cup champions, especially with only 40 caps in the backline.

Read this for free
Get 14 days free to read all our investigative and in-depth journalism. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed.
Try FREE for 14 days
Already a subscriber? Sign in
Read more on:
springboksrg snymanmanie libbokjaden hendriksejean kleynsiya kolisirugby
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Voting Booth
How far do you think the Springboks will go at the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Champions! Boks to go back-to-back
38% - 3154 votes
Runner-up! SA will make the final, but won't win again
10% - 826 votes
Semi-finals: I don't see the Boks going all the way
26% - 2138 votes
Quarter-finals: The draw is just too tough this time
18% - 1496 votes
Group stage exit: The Boks won't make the knockouts
9% - 755 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
Absa Money Makeover: A budget for a job starter

17 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: A budget for a job starter
Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies

14 Aug

Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies
Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness

14 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness
M24 Logistics: Revolutionising e-commerce warehouses for maximum efficiency

14 Aug

M24 Logistics: Revolutionising e-commerce warehouses for maximum efficiency
MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment

14 Aug

MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment
See more sponsored content
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23223.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo