Bok wins bigger than scoreline in no-win friendly against Wales

Usually, there is no such thing as a friendly in Test rugby. But the Springboks' 52-16 Rugby World Cup warm-up win against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday was about as friendly as it gets.

Wales have a recent history of being gritty competitors against the world champions, with the average margin for the winner more often than not four points or less. But an administrative implosion at the principality, and the crying off of old players backed well past their sell-by dates, resulted in the form of a team that could always be relied on to stay in the fight falling off a cliff.

Making 14 changes to a team that butchered a possible win against an ill-disciplined England team reduced to 12 players at one stage in last weekend's warm-up game meant Wales would always be on a hiding nothing-to-one against the defending World Cup champions, especially with only 40 caps in the backline.