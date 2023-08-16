4h ago

Boks inspire Soweto surge in South African rugby

Siya Kolisi. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)
  • Siya Kolisi's Springboks have inspired kids in the South African townships to take up rugby.
  • Under Kolisi's captaincy, the Boks won the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.
  • It was their third World Cup triumph - after successes in 1995 and 2007.

When Siya Kolisi lifted the Webb Ellis Cup in Tokyo in 2019, he inspired a nation.

It was South Africa's third Rugby World Cup triumph but the first at which the Springboks had been led by a black player.

Unlike the successes of 1995 and 2007, when the Boks had white captains Francois Pienaar and John Smit at the helm, Kolisi's victory four years ago sparked an upsurge in interest within the black community.

Nowhere is that better exemplified than in Soweto, the township just outside Johannesburg, where the kids at Jabulani Tech High School are dreaming of the day that one of them follows the example of Kolisi or their other big hero Makazole Mapimpi into the famous green jersey.

"Black child, your dreams are valid," says a smiling Sonwabo Buso, captain of the school's under-16 rugby team.

Rob Houwing | Boks' iconic 2019 Bomb Squad could be VASTLY changed in France

The school only started playing rugby after the Tokyo triumph but progress has been swift with the boys competing with schools where rugby is far more established.

And they are not alone; another three schools nearby have taken up rugby and train at the dusty Jabulani field.

Females in Soweto are also starting to make their mark in rugby with four teams around Jabulani.

With Kolisi still leading the team and with players like Mapimpi and Cheslin Kolbe in the ranks, the Springboks can take their support to a new level among the young black population with another good performance in France.

Springboks' World Cup squad:

Fullback: Willie le Roux

Utility back: Damian Willemse

Wings: Canan Moodie, Cheslin Kolbe, Makazole Mapimpi, Kurt-Lee Arendse

Centres: Andre Esterhuizen, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende

Flyhalves: Manie Libbok

Scrumhalves: Faf de Klerk, Jaden Hendrikse, Grant Williams, Cobus Reinach

Props: Vincent Koch, Ox Nche, Frans Malherbe, Trevor Nyakane, Steven Kitshoff

Hookers: Bongi Mbonambi, Malcolm Marx

Locks: Marvin Orie, RG Snyman, Jean Kleyn, Eben Etzebeth

Loose forwards: Marco van Staden, Jasper Wiese, Kwagga Smith, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Duane Vermeulen, Siya Kolisi

Utility forwards: Deon Fourie, Franco Mostert

South Africa, who have lost influential flyhalf Handre Pollard and centre Lukhanyo Am to injury, begin the defence of their crown against Scotland in Marseille on 10 September and follow that with pool matches against Romania, Six Nations Grand Slam winners Ireland, and Tonga.

If they reach the quarter-finals they are likely to face a tough tie against either hosts France or old rivals New Zealand.

On Saturday, the Boks will step up their World Cup preparations with a warm-up match against Wales in Cardiff.

Kick-off is at 16:15 (SA time).

Springbok team:

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Canan Moodie, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Cheslin Kolbe, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 RG Snyman, 4 Jean Kleyn, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff 

Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Marco van Staden, 21 Duane Vermeulen, 22 Grant Williams, 23 Damian Willemse

