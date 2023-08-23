39m ago

Share

Former Springbok Theuns Stofberg dies after car crash

accreditation
Herman Mostert
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Theuns Stofberg. (Photo by Carl Fourie/Gallo Images)
Theuns Stofberg. (Photo by Carl Fourie/Gallo Images)
  • Former Springbok Theuns Stofberg died on Wednesday morning. He was 68.
  • Stofberg succumbed to injuries suffered in a car accident on Monday evening.
  • He played for the Springboks in the late 1970s and early 1980s. 

Former Springbok loose forward Theuns Stofberg died on Wednesday morning after succumbing to injuries suffered in a car crash.

News24 earlier reported that Stofberg, 68, was rushed to hospital after a serious accident around 19:00 on Monday night.

The accident - a head-on collision between three cars - occurred on the Koelenhof Road (R304) outside Stellenbosch.

Stofberg suffered several internal injuries, including a fractured pelvis and ribs, a perforated lung as well as internal bleeding.

Free State Rugby, where Stofberg started his provincial career, confirmed the news of his death on Wednesday.

"Free State Rugby has learnt with great sadness of the passing of former Free State and Springbok rugby player Theuns Stofberg.

"The Cheetah family's hearts are sore and we send share our deepest condolences to his family and friends," the union said in a statement.

Stofberg's son-in-law, Stephanus Rabie, told Netwerk24 on Wednesday: "Emergency services were able to cut Theuns out of the vehicle and he was transported in a critical condition to a private hospital where he was placed in intensive care.

"However, the multiple injuries suffered were too much for his body to recover from and he passed away early on Wednesday morning."

One other person, 65-year-old Carine Strydom, died at the scene of the head-on collision.

Stofberg played over 20 Tests for the Springboks between 1976 and 1984. He also captained the Boks on occasion.

At provincial level, Stofberg represented Free State, Northern Transvaal (now Bulls) and Western Province. 

He won the Currie Cup with all three of those unions.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
springbokstheuns stofbergrugby
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Voting Booth
How far do you think the Springboks will go at the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Champions! Boks to go back-to-back
40% - 4634 votes
Runner-up! SA will make the final, but won't win again
10% - 1222 votes
Semi-finals: I don't see the Boks going all the way
24% - 2815 votes
Quarter-finals: The draw is just too tough this time
17% - 1985 votes
Group stage exit: The Boks won't make the knockouts
8% - 984 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

21 Aug

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

21 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment

14 Aug

MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment
Absa Money Makeover: A budget for a job starter

17 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: A budget for a job starter
Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies

14 Aug

Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies
See more sponsored content
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23235.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo