Former Springbok Theuns Stofberg dies after car crash

Former Springbok Theuns Stofberg died on Wednesday morning. He was 68.

Stofberg succumbed to injuries suffered in a car accident on Monday evening.

He played for the Springboks in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Former Springbok loose forward Theuns Stofberg died on Wednesday morning after succumbing to injuries suffered in a car crash.

News24 earlier reported that Stofberg, 68, was rushed to hospital after a serious accident around 19:00 on Monday night.

The accident - a head-on collision between three cars - occurred on the Koelenhof Road (R304) outside Stellenbosch.

Stofberg suffered several internal injuries, including a fractured pelvis and ribs, a perforated lung as well as internal bleeding.

Free State Rugby, where Stofberg started his provincial career, confirmed the news of his death on Wednesday.

"Free State Rugby has learnt with great sadness of the passing of former Free State and Springbok rugby player Theuns Stofberg.

"The Cheetah family's hearts are sore and we send share our deepest condolences to his family and friends," the union said in a statement.

Vrystaat Rugby het met groot hartseer verneem van die afsterwe van 'n oud Vrystaat en Spingbok rugbyspeler, Theuns Stofberg. Dit is vir die Cheetah-familie se harte is seer en betuig ons innige simpatie met sy familie en vriende. ?? ?? pic.twitter.com/Z5iuXhbsLD — Toyota Cheetahs (@CheetahsRugby) August 23, 2023

Stofberg's son-in-law, Stephanus Rabie, told Netwerk24 on Wednesday: "Emergency services were able to cut Theuns out of the vehicle and he was transported in a critical condition to a private hospital where he was placed in intensive care.

"However, the multiple injuries suffered were too much for his body to recover from and he passed away early on Wednesday morning."

One other person, 65-year-old Carine Strydom, died at the scene of the head-on collision.

Stofberg played over 20 Tests for the Springboks between 1976 and 1984. He also captained the Boks on occasion.

At provincial level, Stofberg represented Free State, Northern Transvaal (now Bulls) and Western Province.

He won the Currie Cup with all three of those unions.



