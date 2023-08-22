Former Springbok Theuns Stofberg seriously injured in car crash

Former Springbok loose forward Theuns Stofberg was rushed to hospital on Monday night after he was involved in a serious car accident.

The accident occurred on the Koelenhof Road (R304) outside Stellenbosch.

A relative confirmed to News24 that the accident took place at around 19:00 and that Stofberg is still in a critical condition.

It is further understood that he suffered several internal injuries and that the accident was a head-on collision between three vehicles.

Stofberg, 68, played over 20 Tests for the Springboks between 1976 and 1984. He also captained the Boks on occasion.

At provincial level, Stofberg represented Free State, Northern Transvaal (now Bulls) and Western Province.

He holds the distinction of being the only player to win the Currie Cup with three different unions, with Free State (1976), Bulls (1979 and 1980) and WP (1982 and 1983).



