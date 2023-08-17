Four wingers confirmation of talent in Bok camp: 'It's scary to see what kind of depth we have'

While most South African fans expected one of Makazole Mapimpi, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Canan Moodie or Cheslin Kolbe to miss out on World Cup selection, Kolbe says he wasn't surprised all four made it.

The result is the kind of depth abundance Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has been talking about in terms of how the France-bound squad compares to the one which won the World Cup in 2019.

Kolbe was also happy to see a familiar name on the team list for Saturday's World Cup warm-up game against Wales, that of Bok captain Siya Kolisi.

About the only person who wasn't surprised that the Springbok coaches selected four wingers for the Rugby World Cup squad to defend the title won in Japan in 2019 was Cheslin Kolbe.

Jacques Nienaber and Co have a history of splurging what little playing resources they have on forwards to shore up a game which still relies heavily on having two tight fives in the match-day squad of 23 so the Bomb Squad can do Bomb Squad things.

With that in mind, the supporters with a penchant for compiling a fantasy team before you can say weekend selector took this to mean one of the four wings who had done duty in the build-up to the squad announcement would miss out, as four into three wouldn't go.

But the catch was who the unlucky blighter would be. Would it be Makazole Mapimpi or Kolbe, the two men who are the only South African players to score tries in a World Cup final? Would it be Kurt-Lee Arendse, the man who is the nearest thing to a like-for-like replacement for Kolbe? Or would it be Canan Moodie, the child prodigy and man-child rolled into one who has taken to Test rugby with a maturity that belies his 20 years?

Separating the four was always going to be tough: Arendse, Kolbe and Moodie had all been man of the match in three of the Boks' four matches thus far, while the universally loved Mapimpi - who received a sustained standing ovation when his name was read out as part of the World Cup squad - had flown under the radar without being what you'd call off the pace.

Ultimately, the selectors decided to go with all four.

"Honestly I wasn't surprised at all," he said from Cardiff on Wednesday in the build-up to the Boks' World Cup warm-up match against Wales. "I think the guys that had opportunities during the Rugby Championship have put up their hands and showcased what they can do on the field. I'm obviously delighted for the wings that have been selected and for everybody to hopefully get an opportunity. So no, I'm not surprised."

Kolbe was probably not surprised mainly because in all earnest he would have expected to make the team. After struggling with an assortment of injuries, changing clubs and not being shown the requisite love by his last French club, Toulon, in the intervening years since the last World Cup, Kolbe took his frustrations out on to the field by being the Boks' best player in the carnage against New Zealand and getting the man of the match award against Argentina in the Rugby Championship clash at Ellis Park.

What's more, a utility value which sees him also able to deputise at scrumhalf, flyhalf and fullback as well as kick for poles always meant the coaches would struggle not to pick him. But in a way, the four wingers forcing the selectors' hand is proof of the depth Nienaber has been talking about.

"We've got much more depth than we had in 2019," Kolbe agreed. "I must say it's actually scary to see what kind of depth we have. When someone gets injured, you know that whoever comes in is more than capable and can even do better. The nice thing about this team is that nobody is bigger than the next person."

Kolbe said he was looking forward to team captain Siya Kolisi, whose start against Wales will be his first match for the Boks this season, having sat out the first phase of the World Cup build-up due to a knee injury which appears to have healed just in time for the big dance.

The two are friends who go back a long way from their days at Western Province: "It's massive for us as a team to have Siya back in the mix. After an injury like that most people wouldn't be able to come back but the way he's set his mind up to return to play, focus on his rehab and put in the extra hours with the physios and other people from outside shows what type of person he is and what this team means to him.

"Obviously he means a lot to us with his experience as captain. Just the energy he brings to the team ... obviously he hasn't been playing and while he might have been on the sidelines, he has been giving input to guys who are playing, like Marco van Staden. We get energy from him and it's good to have him back, God willing everything will go well for him this weekend."

Saturday's clash in Cardiff kicks off at 16:15 (SA time).

Teams:

Wales

15 Liam Williams, 14 Alex Cuthbert, 13 Mason Grady, 12 Johnny Williams, 11 Rio Dyer, 10 Dan Biggar, 9 Kieran Hardy, 8 Aaron Wainwright, 7 Jac Morgan (captain), 6 Dan Lydiate, 5 Will Rowlands, 4 Ben Carter, 3 Keiron Assiratti, 2 Elliot Dee, 1 Corey Domachowski

Substitutes: 16 Sam Parry, 17 Nicky Smith, 18 Henry Thomas, 19 Teddy Williams, 20 Taine Basham, 21 Tomos Williams, 22 Max Llewellyn, 23 Cai Evans

South Africa

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Canan Moodie, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Cheslin Kolbe, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 RG Snyman, 4 Jean Kleyn, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Marco van Staden, 21 Duane Vermeulen, 22 Grant Williams, 23 Damian Willemse



