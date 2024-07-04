Ireland series about winning Test matches, not breaking hoodoo - Pollard

This time last year, Handre Pollard was nursing a calf injury he had no idea would end up in his omission from the Springbok squad for their World Cup title defence in France.

Having got a backdoor entry into the big show via Malcolm Marx's knee injury, Pollard went on to post a 100% goal-kicking record in all four of the matches in which he played - three of them being the knockout games against France, England and New Zealand - as he led the Boks to a successful title defence.

Not missing any of his kicks - including Bongi Mbonambi's "for South Africa!" kick against France and the one from the scrum the Boks had been hoping would yield a penalty just to give him a look at England's poles - in a sequence of knockout games won by a single point each has swelled Pollard's reputation as a match winner.