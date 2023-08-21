8h ago

Kolisi return goes perfectly to plan as Boks deftly avoid Welsh hurdle

accreditation
Khanyiso Tshwaku
Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber.
Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber.
A potential result and injury hurdle that came in the form of Wales was successfully avoided with a 52-16 win in Cardiff on Saturday, but a sterner examination in the form of New Zealand in London lies ahead for the Springboks on Friday, along with its own set of questions.

One of them is how captain Siya Kolisi will be utilised against far more settled and confident opponents when compared to the bereft Welsh.

Wales, for all their pluckiness, were as much of a shallow pothole as compared to the concrete barricade that comes in Ian Foster's All Blacks side at Twickenham.

sa rugbyspringbokswales2023 rugby world cupjacques nienabercardiffrugby
