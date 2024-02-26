Kolisi, Springboks headline strong SA presence nominated for Laureus Awards

Rugby World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi has been nominated for the prestigious Laureus World Comeback of the Year award.

South African sport received four nominations for the Laureus World Sports Awards set for Madrid in April.

The Springboks were also nominated for Laureus World Team of the Year after claiming back-to-back World Cup wins.

The enormity of the Springboks' Rugby World Cup-winning efforts in 2023 were further acknowledged on Monday when the nominees were announced for the 2024 Laureus World Sports Awards.

South Africa received four nominations, with the winners to be announced on Monday, 22 April in Madrid.

Two-time World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi was nominated for the Laureus World Comeback of the Year, while the Boks were nominated for Team of the Year.

Kolisi's role in South Africa going back-to-back at the Rugby World Cup in Paris was made more remarkable due to his quick recovery from a knee injury, which he sustained in April last year.

Just 119 days after his operation, Kolisi led the Springboks in their tournament opener against Scotland and then went on to lead the team to their fourth Rugby World Cup title in a grand final against the All Blacks.

He has been nominated alongside gymnast Simone Biles, Borussia Dortmund striker Sébastien Haller, Denver Nuggets basketball star Jamal Murray, tennis sensation Markéta Vondroušová and athlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson.

"This is such an overwhelming moment for me - to be nominated with the Springboks for Laureus Team of the Year, and also individually for Comeback of the Year. I know just what it means to win a Laureus Award," said Kolisi in a press statement.

"It was a close thing whether I would recover from injury in time to play in the Rugby World Cup. I made it, so it's a very special personal moment for me to receive my nomination."

The Springboks are nominated following their momentous World Cup triumph over New Zealand. In October's final, the Springboks became the first team to win four Rugby World Cups by overcoming the All Blacks 12-11 at the Stade de France.

The Springboks are in contention for the award alongside the Spain Women's Football Team, treble-winners Manchester City; the European Ryder Cup Team, the Red Bull Racing Team and the Germany Men's Basketball Team.

"I was lucky enough to be captain of the Springboks in 2019 when we won the World Cup, and as a result the following year we won Laureus Team of the Year," said Kolisi.

"I'm hoping we can win it again, as always it is a formidable group of teams nominated this year, including Manchester City, Spain's Women's World Cup winners and Red Bull Racing."

Meanwhile, SA sailor Kirsten Neuschafer is shortlisted for the Laureus World Action Sportsperson of the Year Award after becoming the first woman to win a solo round-the-world race.

In April, Neuschafer's arduous 235-day journey on the boat Minnehaha included a rescue mission, where she saved a fellow competitor midway through the Golden Globe Race.

Rounding off the South African Nominees is Justice Desk Africa, a group in the running for the Laureus Sport for Good Award.

The Justice Desk Africa is a programme based in Cape Town that empowers young people in South Africa to understand and defend their human rights. This vital project provides girls with essential mental health support, as well as self-defence classes and leadership sessions.