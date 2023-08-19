1h ago

Kolisi's return triumphant as powerful and enterprising Springboks put 50 past Wales

Heinz Schenk
Siya Kolisi.
Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images
  • The Springboks beat Wales 52-16 in their World Cup warm-up match in Cardiff on Saturday.
  • The Boks bagged eight tries in an utterly dominant display.
  • Skipper Siya Kolisi made a successful return from an injury layoff.
  • For more sports news, got to the News24 Sport front page.

If - and the if here is a substantial one - there was any cynicism about Siya Kolisi's much-publicised return to the Springbok team perhaps being a tad overhyped even before he made it onto the field again, it evaporated within 40 minutes.

AS IT HAPPENED | Wales 16-52 Springboks

South Africa's influential skipper wasted absolutely no time showing every on-looker that he's primed for the Rugby World Cup title defence, summoning an excellent and sizeable body of work in his first slice of competitive action for almost five months.

More importantly, Kolisi's exertions laid the foundation for a try-filled first half that eventually saw the Boks comfortably hammer an admittedly youthful Wales outfit 52-16 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday.  

He was in the thick of things as early as the third minute when, with the visitors showing the type of patient phase play and enterprise that would be the hallmark of their attack on the day, he feasted on a snappy Willie le Roux pass, slithered through a half-gap with a low-body position and found Malcolm Marx with a sublime off-load.

Yet those customary sublime touches weren't the most impressive aspect of his performance.

Instead, Kolisi impressed with the fearlessness he approached contact with, never once suggesting that he was gradually reintroducing his body - pertinently the previously troublesome knee - to the rigours of the international game.

He made 28 metres from four meaty carries, cleaned with vigour and completed five tackles in a half where South Africa weren't required to defend onerously.

In all honesty, it was as a good a showing as his coaches would've asked of him.

The bigger picture was encouraging too - how can it not be when you've scored eight tries in a Test away from home? 

Indeed, the Boks couldn't be accused of any semblance of one-dimensionality when it came to their attacking play.

Manie Libbok and Willie le Roux, so effective as interchangeable pivots, were granted the freedom and space to get their backline going with some delightful and skilful drift passes, while there was also a concerted effort to speed up play by off-loading in the tackle instead of setting it up for the next phase.

Canan Moodie's first try was an expression of the Boks' potency, particularly in broken play though there couldn't be any denying that their real foothold in the game came in a two-minute sequence that home fans will, rightly, argue swung proceedings decisively.

Attempted to field a cross-kick towards the tryline, Moodie overran the ball and knocked it backwards, leading to his counterpart Rio Dyer slapping it out.

Despite the Bok winger clearly not being in a position to score - nor having control for that matter - the TMO ruled it was a deliberate knockdown and penalty try.

From the next kick-off, the Boks were on the prowl again in kicking possession forward, placing the unfortunate Welsh centre Mason Grady in the unenviable position of fielding the ball metres before the line and gifting a prone Jesse Kriel possession in the in-goal area.

With South Africa dominating the tight exchanges, particularly the scrums, a 24-9 deficit for the home side already looked insurmountable.

It proved the case as Jacques Nienaber's troops continued to overwhelm their green opponents, their desperation to mount a comeback undermined by no less than two intercept tries for Moodie and Kriel.

Those scores truly knocked the stuffing out of Wales, who continued on their merry way to score two further tries through Pieter-Steph du Toit and Damian Willemse, the latter created by Libbok's ability and willingness to attack the line by himself and another sweet pass.  

Willemse would finish a short shift with a yellow card for a high hit on Dyer, a cut and head injury assessment and it was a relief to all Springbok supporters that the "bunker" ruled his sanction should stay a yellow.

That sequence allowed the Welsh to score a consolation try, but they couldn't have many complaints on a day they were out-classed.

Point scorers:

Wales - 16 (9)

Try: Sam Parry

Conversion: Cai Evans

Penalties: Sam Costelow (3)

Springboks - 52 (24)

Tries: Jesse Kriel (2), Canan Moodie (2) Malcolm Marx, penalty try, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Damian Willemse

Conversions: Manie Libbok (5)

