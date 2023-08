Bakkies Botha and Victor Matfield were known as the blood brothers because of a lengthy, complimentary, and legendary combination at lock for South Africa.



Given they're only about to start their first game for the Springboks as a lock pairing in the Rugby World Cup warm-up game against Wales on Saturday, Jean Kleyn and RG Snyman don't quite trip off the tongue as a combo as Botha and Matfield once did.

But the friendship between the two makes them blood brothers.