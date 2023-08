Paarl has produced many rugby pearls, but having four in the same Rugby World Cup squad is a proper feather in the town's cap.

In Kurt-Lee Arendse, Grant Williams, and Canan Moodie, Paarl, a coloured rugby heartland that produced the late, great Chester Williams, they're well represented.

While Moodie was at Paarl Boys' Primary School before moving to Hoër Landbouskool Boland, Arendse and Williams were at Paulus Joubert Primary School together.