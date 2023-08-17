Rassie to Ireland in 2025? 'Let's see after the World Cup'

While it is confirmed that Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber is on his way to Leinster following the completion of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, the future of Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus remains less certain.

Nienaber, who has served as head coach since 2020 having been the Springbok defence guru in 2018 and 2019, will move on from a professional relationship with Erasmus that dates back over 20 years.

Erasmus, meanwhile, is still contracted to SA Rugby until 2025, and while he will almost certainly have a major say in who replaces Nienaber, it has not yet been decided what his own future holds beyond then.