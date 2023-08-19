Returning Kolisi to give Springboks 'everything' as date with World Cup destiny looms

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi makes it crystal clear that his focus isn't on what is to come in the 2023 World Cup, and what the future holds beyond, but on the here and now of Saturday's Test against Wales in Cardiff.

Kolisi's return to the Principality Stadium, where he played the ninth of his 75 Bok Tests, will mark his return from a knee injury that was close to being deemed a national emergency.

That knock, which he inadvertently suffered at the hands of Munster wing Calvin Nash on 22 April in what was his last home game for the Sharks in the United Rugby Championship, not only denied Kolisi a chance to add to his 44 Tests as Bok captain, but also threatened his World Cup participation.