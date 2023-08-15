Rugby World Cup warm-ups: Bok scrum guru has no fear for injury threats

Springbok scrum coach Daan Human says they can't afford to be worried about mounting injuries stemming from warm-up games as the Boks prepare to face Wales in Cardiff.

The Boks have injury concerns of their own, with Lukhanyo Am being injured against Argentina on 5 August.

Teams like France and England have lost key players in the most recent set of warm-up games.

Springbok scrum coach Daan Human said injuries are part of the game and they can't deter players from giving their all from a performance perspective in warm-up games.



The Boks, who are playing Wales in their second of three Rugby World Cup warm-up games in Cardiff on Saturday, have already been victims of the injury syndrome afflicting teams in their tune-ups for the World Cup.

In their fixture against Argentina in Buenos Aires on 5 August, the Boks lost star centre Lukhanyo Am to injury, which saw the crucial midfield back relegated to the standby group instead of being in the World Cup squad of 33.

This past Saturday both France and England lost important players in their respective warm-up games against Scotland and Wales.

England lost scrumhalf Jack van Poortvliet to a knee injury, while skipper Owen Farrell faces suspension for a dangerous tackle.

France were dealt a significant blow when flyhalf Romain Ntamack was ruled out of the World Cup on Monday, while powerhouse loosehead prop Cyrill Baille may have to sit out the early stages of the tournament.

For the moment, outside of keeping an eye on how captain Siya Kolisi and vice-captain Handre Pollard are coming along with their injuries, the Boks don't have other concerns.

Human acknowledges that injuries are part of the game and it's something that can't be avoided.

"If you look at all the other international teams at the moment, there are a lot of injuries taking place," Human said.

"The French team just lost Ntamack, who is their first-choice flyhalf, so it does happen and it's happened to us as well as we have two guys on the field coming back.

"We're tracking them, but it will have an influence ... but these are games that should be played, so I don't think we should have a lot of fear going into the games.

"We do have a good group and we have a lot of players who are outside of the group who can still come in.

"It's part of the game."

Kolisi, who is close to full fitness after wrecking his knee in a United Rugby Championship game for the Sharks against Munster in April, said last week the fear of injury always stays in a player's mind.

However, he was quick to add that you can't allow the fear of injury to conquer your mind for it affects performances.

"I was told from a young age that if you thought about getting injured, you'd end up getting injured," Kolisi said.

"I was fed that when I was still at African Bombers and even when I was at the Eastern Province Craven Week trials, I was told not to worry about this.

"Injuries happen and you can't avoid them. If you get injured, you get injured. Yes, the thought of getting injured does cross your mind.

"However, you can't hold back or worry because if you're not committed, it shows and you're not going to get picked in any case."

Kick-off in Saturday's game between South Africa and Wales is at 16:15 (SA time).