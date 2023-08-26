Simnikiwe Xabanisa | Bomb Squad surprise proof that Bok coaches can experiment every week

While most coaches live by the old cliché of controlling the controllables, Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber have made it their business to try and influence the uncontrollables as well, writes Simnikiwe Xabanisa.

In high performance sporting circles that is known as leaving no stone unturned, but in street parlance the two men that make up the majority of the Springboks' brains trust are just plain control freaks. There might be a mild uproar among some Bok fans about Erasmus being described as a control freak. After all, the SA Rugby director of rugby has built his entire reputation on being a quirky genius.