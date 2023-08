With 28 August the deadline to submit their final 33-man Rugby World Cup squad to World Rugby, the Springboks have Friday's warm-up against the All Blacks at Twickenham to answer any final questions that might still be lingering over their personnel.

Beyond 28 August - next week Monday - only injury replacements will be allowed to World Cup squads, leaving this as the last opportunity for the coaching team to gauge the match fitness of their charges.