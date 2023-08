When the Springboks run onto the hallowed Principality Stadium turf against Wales on Saturday, myriad onlookers will witness the scene with bated breath.

It won't be down to the sentimentality nor magnitude of the occasion, rather the clear and present danger of a World Cup warm-up match claiming another high-profile injury victim.

Already, France - the showpiece event's host - is mourning the absence of first-choice pivot Romain Ntamack.