Theuns Stofberg was a giant of the game - on and off the field - and would have been one of the most-capped Springboks ever had he played in a different era, writes Nick Mallett.

He was, simply, the best rugby player I ever played with or against.



The news on Wednesday morning that Theuns Stofberg, a monster of a man, had died tragically after injuries sustained in a car crash was absolutely devastating.