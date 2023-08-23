1h ago

Tributes roll in for former Bok Theuns Stofberg: 'Arguably the greatest 7 flank of the 80s'

Herman Mostert
Theuns Stofberg, Hempies du Toit and Louis Moolman in action for the Springboks in New Zealand in 1981. (Photo by Wessel Oosthuizen/Gallo Images)
  • The South African rugby public paid tribute to former Springbok Theuns Stofberg, who died on Wednesday.
  • Stofberg, 68, was involved in a serious car accident on Monday evening.
  • Former team-mate Rob Louw described Stofberg as "arguably the best No 7 flank of the 1980s".
  For more sports news, go to the News24 Sport front page.

Tributes have poured in from the South African rugby fraternity after the death of former Springbok loose forward Theuns Stofberg.

Stofberg, 68, died on Wednesday morning after succumbing to injuries he suffered in a car crash earlier in the week.

Stofberg, who was schooled at the famous Grey College in Bloemfontein, first made his mark on the provincial rugby scene for Free State.

As a 21-year-old, he was part of the Free State team that won the Currie Cup for the first time in their history in 1976. They upset Western Province 33-16 in the final in Bloemfontein.

He also made his Test debut that same year against the All Blacks in Bloemfontein. The Boks lost the Test 15-9 but would go on to win the series 3-1.

Stofberg would eventually play 21 Tests for the Boks and also captained the team on occasion.

A physiotherapist by trade, he would later also play for Northern Transvaal (now Bulls) and Western Province with whom he also won the Currie Cup, becoming the first player to win the prestigious trophy with three different teams.

Rob Louw, Theuns Stofberg and Nick Mallett celebrate Western Province's 9-3 win over Northern Transvaal in the 1983 Currie Cup final at Loftus. (Photo by Wessel Oosthuizen/Gallo Images)
Stofberg was also a member of the Springbok squad on their infamous 1981 tour to New Zealand - a series characterised by widespread protests against South Africa's Apartheid policy at the time.

Stofberg's loose forward partner on that tour, Rob Louw, was one of the first to express his condolences on Wednesday morning.

"Theuns Stofberg arguably the greatest 7 flank of the 80s, and Springbok Capt. Has passed on after his horrific accident RIP My pel ... condolences to Ansie and family," Louw wrote on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander also paid tribute to Stofberg.

"To say Theuns Stofberg made an immense mark on South African rugby in a difficult time in the history of our game, would be somewhat of an understatement.

"He made his Test debut against the All Blacks in 1976, only a year after playing for the SA U21s, and played in all four Tests in the series victory over the British & Irish Lions in 1980.

"In 1981, Theuns was a member of the Bok squad that toured New Zealand in very challenging circumstances, and he concluded his Test career at the age of 29 by captaining the Boks against England in the two Tests in South Africa in 1984.

"Lifting the Currie Cup only once is a highlight in the career of many, but Theuns did so five times with three different provinces, which is an amazing feat. He was a humble and hard-working rugby player who excelled at flanker and lock, representing the Boks in both positions.

"Theuns held a deep love of rugby, he treasured the ethos and camaraderie of the game, and he ensured that he and his former team-mates stayed in touch over the years.

"He was well-respected all over the world and a wonderful ambassador for South Africa. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Martie, their four children, Elni, Theunis, Johan and Anzél and their spouses, their grand-children, other family and friends in this time of grief," Alexander said.

Free State Rugby added: "Free State Rugby has learnt with great sadness of the passing of former Free State and Springbok rugby player Theuns Stofberg.

"The Cheetah family's hearts are sore and we express our deepest condolences to his family and friends," the union said in a statement.

Renowned rugby scribe Dan Retief posted a fitting tribute to Stofberg: "Such sad tidings just a day after we lost Derek Watts. Theuns Stofberg, a mighty Springbok forward, has succumbed to the injuries he suffered in a terrible car accident near Stellenbosch. Stofberg made his Bok debut at the age of 21 against NZ and earned 21 caps.

"Schooled at Grey College in Bloemfontein he was a stalwart for the Cheetahs before his military call-up took him to Pretoria where he played for the Bulls. He relocated to WP and held the unique record of having won the Currie Cup with all 3 provinces.

"Equally adept at flank or lock he formed a formidable loose trio for WP with Morné du Plessis and Rob Louw. He scored 6 Test tries and captained the Springboks on 4 times. A stalwart and servant of the game. He will be missed. Condolences to his wife, family and rugby friends."



