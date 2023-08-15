Wales challenge: 'This is the start of our World Cup' - Bok lock Jean Kleyn

Whether it's a warm-up game, a Rugby Championship fixture, or a World Cup outing, every Springbok game matters for lock Jean Kleyn, even if it's a mock-up match in the form of Wales at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Test matches were few and far between for Kleyn, who represented Ireland five times at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan before doing time in the wilderness.

It won't come as a surprise if he's put to the furnace in Cardiff on Saturday in a warm-up game period that is taking injury names like nobody's business.