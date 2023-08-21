Bok, Bulls legend Steyn joins Lions as kicking consultant

The Lions have secured the services of Morne Steyn as kicking guru.

The 39-year-old played his final season of rugby at the Bulls last season.

He is renowned for kicking decisive penalties for the Boks in the 2009 and 2021 series against the British & Irish Lions.

Former Bulls and Springbok flyhalf Morne Steyn has joined the Lions as kicking consultant ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Steyn, 39, recently called it a day as a player after playing over 150 games for the Bulls. He also played 68 Tests for the Springboks and amassed over 700 points in international rugby.

READ | Springboks v All Blacks: Final call on Pollard as World Cup squad deadline looms?

"I'm incredibly excited to get stuck in with the Lions," Steyn said in a statement released by the Johannesburg franchise on Monday.

"They are a team with exciting talent and astute professionalism both from a players and coaching perspective, with the potential of achieving great things in the future.

"I'm particularly looking forward to working closely with the kickers in the squad, and my aim is to make a difference to the team's kicking strategy. The Lions are extremely fortunate to have great ball strikers; guys like Jordan (Hendrikse), Quan (Horn), and Sanele (Nohamba) are all brilliant kickers, so I'm excited to work with them closely."

Now this is how you start a Monday morning! Welcome to the Pride Morne Steyn. ??#LionsPride?? pic.twitter.com/h1dam1DCQX — Lions (@LionsRugbyCo) August 21, 2023

Lions CEO Rudolf Straeuli added that they were delighted to have secured the services of the former Bok.

"There's no doubt that Morne was one of the best kickers in world rugby and to have him share his knowledge and experience with our group is huge for us.

"Tactical and goal-kicking forms a major part of competitive rugby, especially in Europe where conditions are often testing and rely heavily on out-of-hand kicking. To have the calibre of Morne advise and guide our kickers will no doubt influence and enhance our game strategy," concluded Straeuli.



