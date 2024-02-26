North/South derby: Loftus ticket sales at 30 000 for Bulls v Stormers showdown

Ticket sales stand at 30 000 and counting for the North/South United Rugby Championship derby between the Bulls and the Stormers at Loftus on Saturday.

The Pretoria ground in Sunnyside, where the third-placed Bulls will look to break their losing streak against the sixth-placed Stormers, seats 52 000.

The Bulls have not been able to beat the Stormers in their previous five meetings.

Saturday's United Rugby Championship North/South derby between the Bulls and the Stormers at Loftus Versfeld is shaping up to be a club banger if the number of tickets sold is taken into consideration.

The Bulls announced on their X (formerly Twitter) feed that 30 000 tickets had already been sold for the bumper clash at the 52 000-seater ground at 416 Kirkness Street in Sunnyside, which will see the third-placed Bulls looking to get their first ever URC win against the sixth-placed Stormers.

The Bulls' URC showing against the Stormers - the latter lead the head-to-head 5-0 in their previous five meetings - has been the subject of ridicule, with the Stormers' narrow 30-26 away and 19-17 home wins in the 2021/22 season not really being taken into consideration, especially in light of the Bulls' Super Rugby, Rainbow Cup and Currie Cup dominance.

?? 30 000 tickets SOLD ?? Let’s #FillUpLoftus this Saturday ???? Vodacom Bulls v DHL Stormers ?? Loftus Versfeld ??? 2 March? 17:05?? @Vodacom #URC ??? TICKETS HERE: https://t.co/1SiDxHNUK5 pic.twitter.com/gRNzUGTqOS — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) February 26, 2024

The penny dropped when the Stormers carried themselves to the final in the 2021/22 tournament, with the Bulls unexpectedly setting up the date when they beat Leinster away in a semi-final to fly back to Cape Town for the final.

They lost that game 18-13 and, all of a sudden, there was talk of a growing hoodoo that John Dobson's side was extending over Jake White's charges.

This became a bit more apparent in the 2022/23 when the Stormers recorded a season double through respective 37-27 home and 23-19 away wins.

They sealed the season treble with a 33-21 quarter-final win before beating them again 26-20 in Cape Town in December.

Last year's Loftus Versfeld derby attracted just over 40 000 fans, but it's clear the rivalry between the sides matters as fans on both sides aim to make it a derby to remember.

Kick-off is a 17:05 on Saturday.