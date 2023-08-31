8h ago

Share

What to do with Canan Moodie: Youngster has earned World Cup start, but at whose expense?

accreditation
Simnikiwe Xabanisa
Share your Subscriber Article
You have 5 articles to share every month. Send this story to a friend!
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
loading...
Loading, please wait...
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Springbok utility back Canan Moodie.
Springbok utility back Canan Moodie.
Gallo Images

The big debate around Canan Moodie's debut test at outside centre for the Springboks - and first game against the All Blacks - in the world champions' final Rugby World Cup warm-up game was the fact he had last played in that position in high school.

Those in favour of the decision took to posting an old Boland Landbou picture where Moodie has his back to the camera and the number 13 on his jersey.

The naysayers, who prefer their social media takes hot, were telling us just because he played outside centre at school didn't mean that would translate into a lucky number 13 thing against the All Blacks - or indeed against Rieko Ioane.

Read this for free
Get 14 days free to read all our investigative and in-depth journalism. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed.
Try FREE for 14 days
Already a subscriber? Sign in
Read more on:
springboksrwc 2023cheslin kolbemakazole mapimpicanan moodiefrans steynjp pietersenkurt-lee arendserugby
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Fixtures
Sat 21 Oct 23 14:00 PM (SAST)
Zebre
Zebre
Ulster
Ulster
Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, TBC
SuperSport
Sat 21 Oct 23 16:00 PM (SAST)
Connacht
Connacht
Ospreys
Ospreys
The Sportsground, TBC
SuperSport
Sat 21 Oct 23 16:05 PM (SAST)
Lions
Lions
Stormers
Stormers
Emirates Airlines Park, Johannesburg
SuperSport
View More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23240.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo