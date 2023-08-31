What to do with Canan Moodie: Youngster has earned World Cup start, but at whose expense?

The big debate around Canan Moodie's debut test at outside centre for the Springboks - and first game against the All Blacks - in the world champions' final Rugby World Cup warm-up game was the fact he had last played in that position in high school.

Those in favour of the decision took to posting an old Boland Landbou picture where Moodie has his back to the camera and the number 13 on his jersey.

The naysayers, who prefer their social media takes hot, were telling us just because he played outside centre at school didn't mean that would translate into a lucky number 13 thing against the All Blacks - or indeed against Rieko Ioane.