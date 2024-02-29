29 Feb

Share

'You don't have to be a rock star overnight': Jake White's advice to new Bok camp invitees

accreditation
Simnikiwe Xabanisa
Share your Subscriber Article
You have 5 articles to share every month. Send this story to a friend!
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
loading...
Loading, please wait...
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former Springbok coach and current Bulls coach Jake White talks to media. (Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)
Former Springbok coach and current Bulls coach Jake White talks to media. (Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Read this for free
South Africans need to be in the know if we want to create a prosperous future. News24 has kept the country informed for 25 years, and we're about to enter a new chapter of fearless journalism. Join our free subscription trial to unlock this story and a world of news aimed to inform, empower, and inspire.
Try our free 14-day trial
Already a subscriber? Sign in
Read more on:
bullsstormersspringboksurcjake whiterugby
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
Team Logo
1. Munster
18
13
68
Team Logo
2. Vodacom Bulls
18
13
66
Team Logo
3. Leinster
18
13
65
Team Logo
4. Glasgow Warriors
18
13
65
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2024 (3.0.24207.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo