Wales flyhalf Dan Biggar to retire from international duty after World Cup

Dan Biggar of Wales. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
  • Welsh fly-half Dan Biggar announced that he will retire from international rugby after the World Cup.
  • Biggar has appeared in 109 Tests for Wales and twice toured with the British and Irish Lions.
  • He will appear in his third World Cup where Wales will open their campaign against Fiji.

Wales fly-half Dan Biggar has announced he will retire from international rugby union after the upcoming World Cup in France.

Now playing for French club Toulon, the 33-year-old former Ospreys and Northampton player has appeared in 109 Tests for Wales since making his debut as a teenager in 2008.

He has also captained Wales and twice toured with the British and Irish Lions, in 2017 and 2021.

"I've decided to call time on my Wales career after the World Cup," Biggar wrote in his column for Britain's Mail on Sunday newspaper.

"It's 15 years since I turned up to my first camp and it feels like the right time to walk away.

"Playing 10 (fly-half) for Wales takes its toll. Everyone's got an opinion and there's always someone better than you."

Biggar, who has won three Six Nations titles and a Grand Slam with Wales, added: "There have been plenty of moments when I've copped it (been on the receiving end of abuse) and I'm proud of how long I've lasted."

He is now set to appear in his third World Cup, with Wales launching their campaign against Fiji - the team that knocked them out of the 2007 edition in France - in Bordeaux on September 10.

Wales saw three experienced players in lock Alun Wyn Jones, himself a former captain, flanker Justin Tipuric and scrum-half Rhys Webb all retire from international duty before the World Cup.

Meanwhile, Wales full-back Liam Williams and fly-half Gareth Anscombe are set to miss the 2024 Six Nations because the tournament clashes with the domestic season in Japan, where the pair will be playing their club rugby.


