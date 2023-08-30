All Blacks coach happy to see Barrett escape RWC ban: 'Great result, we had a fair hearing'

- New Zealand coach Ian Foster is a happy camper after lock Scott Barrett escaped sanction.
- Barrett copped two yellow cards which saw him sent off in last Friday's clash against South Africa.
- The All Blacks mentor says "we had a fair hearing, like we always feel we do".
All Blacks coach Ian Foster said it was a "great result" that Scott Barrett avoided a Rugby World Cup ban after being sent off against South Africa.
Barrett, 29, was dismissed in the 35-7 defeat at Twickenham on Friday for a second yellow card.
But an independent judicial committee found his sending off was sufficient sanction.
It means the lock forward is free to face France in the World Cup curtain-raiser at the Stade de France in Paris on 8 September.
"It was a two-yellow [red] card. It was a technical red. We had a fair hearing, like we always feel we do, and we came out with a great result," a relieved Foster told New Zealand broadcaster TVNZ after training in Germany late on Tuesday.
"Scott is pretty important for us."
With first-choice lock Brodie Retallick sidelined by a knee injury, Barrett is set to partner Sam Whitelock in New Zealand's second row against France.
"You always hold your breath, but [the hearing] was nice, and particularly for Scott. He felt bad about the whole situation.
"It's not easy being red-carded and seeing the team concede three lineout maul tries in the second half in an area he takes a lot of pride in."
The All Blacks coach said prop Tyrel Lomax, who needed 30 stitches for a deep leg wound he suffered against South Africa, was unlikely to be fit for the France match.
Rookie Fletcher Newell, 23, is in line to start in place of Lomax.