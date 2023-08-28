Back to World Cup business for Boks: 'All focus on Scotland from this moment on,' says Duane

The Boks are over the moon after a record win over the All Blacks, but they've already turned their attention to Scotland.

No 8 Duane Vermeulen says they need to improve their discipline.

Vermeulen adds that there are still "one or two little things that we can tweak" ahead of the World Cup.

For more sports news, go to the News24 Sport front page.

Springbok No 8 Duane Vermeulen says Friday's record-breaking win over New Zealand has already been put on the backburner, with their focus now firmly on Scotland, who they face in their Rugby World Cup opener.

5 talking points | SA v NZ: Springbok pack destroyed All Blacks, history-making Marx

The Boks thumped the All Blacks 35-7 at Twickenham to record their biggest-ever win over their old rivals.

It was also New Zealand’s worst defeat in their history, eclipsing the 28-7 reverse to Australia in 1999.

"We really wanted to lay a marker down going into the World Cup and we wanted to show each other what lies inside every single person," said Vermeulen.

"We played for one another, and it was a fantastic result for us.

"It was our biggest margin over New Zealand, so it was a good one and good preparation - but it's now just the start of the World Cup and hopefully we can go into it with a bit of confidence."

Vermeulen, though, warned that there were still things to work on ahead of the World Cup.

"We made mistakes (against New Zealand) and there were a couple of things that didn't go our way - discipline was one of them," he said.

"We got a yellow card and penalties can make you lose a game, so we have to sharpen up on that.

"I think there's still a lot in the tank. We've got to prepare well for our first game against Scotland. All the focus is on Scotland from this moment on."

RWC 2023 pools: Pool A France, New Zealand, Italy, Uruguay, Namibia Pool B South Africa, Ireland, Scotland, Tonga, Romania Pool C Wales, Australia, Fiji, Georgia, Portugal Pool D England, Japan, Argentina, Samoa, Chile

Vermeulen added that the win over New Zealand was "one step in the right direction".

"There are still one or two little things that we can tweak. The coaches are happy and the team's really happy with the performance and hopefully we can build on that."

The South Africa-Scotland game will be played in Marseille on Sunday, 10 September.



