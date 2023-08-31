1h ago

Bok number five keys locked and ready for RWC action, but who starts with Eben?

Khanyiso Tshwaku
RG Snyman. (Photo by Carl Fourie/Gallo Images)
Where most teams would panic at the loss of a world-class lock, like Lood de Jager, the Springboks have a plethora of options to don the number five jersey for the 10 September World Cup opener against Scotland in Marseilles.

Franco Mostert, with 67 Tests, is the oldest and most experienced of the lot - and, after a sluggish start to the international season where he looked slightly out of place at blindside flank, especially against the All Blacks, he's returned to normal operating service at lock.

He was impressive against the All Blacks last week and, with Marvin Orie and RG Snyman lurking, the Boks aren't short of tall timbers.

