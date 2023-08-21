Boks end intrigue and confusion: Pollard and co officially out of RWC, unless injuries strike

Handre Pollard, along with fellow Bok stalwarts Lukhanyo Am and Lood de Jager officially won't play in the World Cup, unless there are injuries to the existing squad.

Uncertainty and intrigue over Pollard's potential late inclusion has swirled over the past two weeks, but head coach Jacques Nienaber confirmed the 33-man showpiece group was submitted to World Rugby on Monday.

As a result, Pollard and co now join the rest of the stand-by players in returning to their clubs after this weekend's Test.

Springbok head coach Jacques Nienaber on Monday confirmed that the 33-man squad announced two weeks ago in Randburg has been submitted to Word Rugby, meaning no alterations can now be made unless there are injuries.

The team's build-up towards this past weekend's emphatic 52-16 victory over Wales had been overshadowed to an extent by speculation that Pollard, South Africa's first-choice flyhalf, could somehow still slip in via the proverbial back-door by featuring in Friday's showdown against the All Blacks at Twickenham.

However, once it became clear that the 29-year-old pivot - who's been out for the past few months with a calf injury - still required at least another week of full-on training to be considered for selection, Bok team management decided to draw a line under any lingering uncertainty by completing the paperwork a week earlier.

News24 previously received confirmation from World Rugby that all final squads must be submitted by August 28.

"Handre's on the edge of being fully fit. He's not in a return-to-train protocol anymore, he's in the return-to-play cycle," said Nienaber.

"Lukhanyo is in the former, which means he's not even training at the moment. With Handre, he's on his way back to playing competitively, probably a week away from being declared to fit to play. [The complication is] he obviously would need to find some match fitness."

Asked for final clarification on their selection status, the Bok mentor was emphatic.

Springboks 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Canan Moodie, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Trevor Nyakane, 19 Jean Kleyn, 20 RG Snyman, 21 Marco van Staden, 22 Cobus Reinach, 23 Willie le Roux

"Handre and co are part of the stand-by players, the 'ready-to-play' squad so to speak. They're currently still in camp with us, but after the New Zealand Test they leave for their clubs," said Nienaber.

"After this weekend's game, if there are no injuries, they'll leave the squad. I'm not even sure if Lukhanyo is truly in the selection frame anyway. He hasn't even trained with us. He's still in the process of returning to training.

"If there's an injury, we would change the composition, but there are no injuries currently. If it does, then obviously we'll change things. The World Cup final, for example, is still 10 weeks away. Things can change.

"If there's any injuries, we can still even see a guy like Lood coming back in. Any of the ready-to-play guys are in the frame. Jean-Luc du Preez, Thomas du Toit and Joseph Dweba will all fall in if they're required. But, for now, they go back to their clubs.

"The 33 players we announced at SuperSport is the list we handed in [to World Rugby on Monday]."

Was the presence of the stand-by players then a confusing and perhaps even unnecessary distraction?

"They've been here with us for two weeks to train with us and stay on top of things," said Nienaber.

"Some of the 'ready-to-go' guys like Jean-Luc, Herschel Jantjies and Joseph played for the Barbarians, so they have some game-time behind them. It was a nice match and I'm satisfied with their respective performances.

"It's about keeping them as sharp as possible for if they might become needed."

The Twickenham spectacle on Friday evening kicks-off at 20:30 (SA time).



