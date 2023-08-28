Boks have their new Beast ... except he's in the backline

There have been other, often involuntary casualties since then, but the most high-profile retirees immediately following the Springboks' RWC 2019 glory were Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira and Francois "Flo" Louw.

While the significant core of their squad from the Japan-hosted event have stayed central to the quest to retain the Webb Ellis Cup in France very shortly, that pair stepping back from top-tier rugby amounted to the collective sacrifice in experience of 193 caps.

Popular, deep-voiced front-ranker Mtawarira is the third most-capped Springbok (117) even if he is potentially going to be overtaken by Eben Etzebeth (currently 113 appearances) at RWC 2023.