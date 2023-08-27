51m ago

Boks' Pool B foes Ireland name Rugby World Cup squad, veteran prop Healy misses out

Cian Healy.
Cian Healy.
Harry Murphy/Getty Images
  • Ireland have confirmed their squad for the Rugby World Cup.
  • Experienced prop Cian Healy has missed out due to injury.
  • Ireland will contest Pool B at the World Cup alongside South Africa, Scotland, Tonga and Romania.
  • For more sports news, go to the News24 Sport front page.

Veteran prop Cian Healy was left out of Ireland's Rugby World Cup squad due to injury, the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) announced on Sunday.

Leinster's Healy, 35, limped off the field in Saturday's narrow 17-13 victory over Samoa at Bayonne in their final warm-up game before the tournament.

Healy was playing in his 125th international and had been hoping to feature in a fourth World Cup.

"It has been a difficult selection process over the last number of weeks because a squad of 43 players have worked extremely hard throughout an eight-week pre-season period, with the group pushing each other on the pitch and becoming very close off it," Ireland head coach Andy Farrell said in an IRFU statement.

"It is a hugely exciting time for the group as we prepare to depart for Tours and finalise our preparations for our Rugby World Cup opener against Romania," he added.

Munster's Jeremy Loughman takes loose-head Healy's spot in Farrell's set-up, captained by 38-year-old Johnny Sexton.

There is also a place for Ulster centre Stuart McCloskey as well as Keith Earls despite the experienced Munster winger missing the win over Samoa with a minor injury.

Hookers Dan Sheehan and Ronan Kelleher are also included as they are expected to overcome foot and hamstring issues.

Farrell, who led the side to this year's Six Nations Grand Slam, heads to France with 18 players tasting their first World Cup.

Sexton, Earls as well as second-choice scrumhalf Conor Murray will appear in their third edition.

Leading contenders Ireland begin their campaign against Romania on 9 September and also play Tonga, holders South Africa and Scotland in Pool B.

Ireland squad for the Rugby World Cup (8 September - 28 October):

Forwards (18):

Ryan Baird (Leinster), Finlay Bealham (Connacht), Tadhg Beirne (Munster), Jack Conan (Leinster), Caelan Doris (Leinster), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster), Iain Henderson (Ulster), Rob Herring (Ulster), Ronan Kelleher (Leinster), David Kilcoyne (Munster), Jeremy Loughman (Munster), Joe McCarthy (Leinster), Peter O'Mahony (Munster), Tom O'Toole (Ulster), Andrew Porter (Leinster), James Ryan (Leinster), Dan Sheehan (Leinster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster)

Backs (15):

Bundee Aki (Connacht), Ross Byrne (Leinster), Craig Casey (Munster), Jack Crowley (Munster), Keith Earls (Munster), Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster), Mack Hansen (Connacht), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), Hugo Keenan (Leinster), James Lowe (Leinster), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster), Conor Murray (Munster), Jimmy O'Brien (Leinster), Garry Ringrose (Leinster), Jonathan Sexton (Leinster, captain)

