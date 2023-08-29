Boks' RWC selection headaches: From Mapimpi to Kwagga v 'Eskom' battle

The irony when it comes to pinpointing the Springboks' selection headaches going into their World Cup title defence in France is that one needs to determine whether it's actually relevant.

Rob Houwing | Next Bok task? End reputation as sluggish RWC starters

One of the startling aspects of South Africa's build-up to the showpiece tournament has been how brilliantly Jacques Nienaber and his coaching staff - with a healthy dose of hindsight - have harnessed the full might of their squad system and essentially played each member of the 33-man squad into varying degrees of form.