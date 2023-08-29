1h ago

Share

Boks' RWC selection headaches: From Mapimpi to Kwagga v 'Eskom' battle

accreditation
Heinz Schenk
Share your Subscriber Article
You have 5 articles to share every month. Send this story to a friend!
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
loading...
Loading, please wait...
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Makazole Mapimpi
Makazole Mapimpi
Dan Mullan/Getty Images

The irony when it comes to pinpointing the Springboks' selection headaches going into their World Cup title defence in France is that one needs to determine whether it's actually relevant.

Rob Houwing | Next Bok task? End reputation as sluggish RWC starters

One of the startling aspects of South Africa's build-up to the showpiece tournament has been how brilliantly Jacques Nienaber and his coaching staff - with a healthy dose of hindsight - have harnessed the full might of their squad system and essentially played each member of the 33-man squad into varying degrees of form.

Read this for free
Get 14 days free to read all our investigative and in-depth journalism. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed.
Try FREE for 14 days
Already a subscriber? Sign in
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Fixtures
Fri 08 Sep 23 21:15 PM (SAST)
France
France
New Zealand
New Zealand
Stade de France, TBC
SuperSport
Sat 09 Sep 23 13:00 PM (SAST)
Italy
Italy
Namibia
Namibia
Stade Geoffroy Guichard, TBC
SuperSport
Sat 09 Sep 23 15:30 PM (SAST)
Ireland
Ireland
Romania
Romania
Stade Matmut-Atlantique, TBC
SuperSport
View More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23240.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo