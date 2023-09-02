Broadcast headache: SABC misses out on Rugby World Cup sub-licensing rights

SuperSport and SABC fail to reach agreement for 2023 Rugby World Cup broadcast rights.

SuperSport made multiple reasonable proposals, but SABC declined all of them.

Concerns arise over limited public access to the tournament, leaving fans uncertain about coverage.

In a disappointing turn of events for sports enthusiasts across South Africa, SuperSport has announced its failure to reach an agreement with the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) for the sub-licensing of broadcast rights to the highly anticipated 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Despite months of negotiations and various proposals put forth by SuperSport, the two parties have been unable to find common ground with the global spectacle set to kick-off next week Friday, 8 September as the Springboks set to defend their world title in France.

"SuperSport is disappointed that it has not reached an agreement with the SABC for the sub-licensing of broadcast rights to the 2023 Rugby World Cup despite SuperSport having made various proposals to the SABC on reasonable commercial terms," the pay channel said a statement released on Saturday.

The proposals made by SuperSport to the SABC were presented on terms and conditions that closely resembled previous sub-licensing agreements between the two entities and were fully compliant with the prevailing regulations.

"SuperSport has approached these discussions in good faith, reflecting its genuine commitment to the nations's rugby enthusiasts. It has used its best efforts to conclude a fair and commercially viable agreement. Regrettably, all proposals made by SuperSport have been declined by the SABC." Statement by SuperSport read

This setback raises concerns about the accessibility of the Rugby World Cup to the general public, as the SABC plays a vital role in making sporting events widely available to South African viewers.

The inability to secure an agreement with SuperSport may potentially limit the reach of the tournament in the country and leave many fans without the opportunity to enjoy the games from the comfort of their homes.

As discussions reached an impasse, rugby enthusiasts will be left wondering about the alternative options available to ensure they don't miss out on the excitement of the tournament.

South African rugby fans can only hope that a resolution can be reached in the coming days to ensure that they can cheer on their favorite teams and players when the tournament kicks off.