6h ago

Share

Canan Moodie manifests 'C13' Instagram handle into real Bok deal as All Blacks await

accreditation
Khanyiso Tshwaku
Share your Subscriber Article
You have 5 articles to share every month. Send this story to a friend!
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
loading...
Loading, please wait...
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Springbok utility back Canan Moodie.
Springbok utility back Canan Moodie.
Gallo Images

Canan Moodie's Instagram handle is moodie_C13, which kind of makes sense in terms of how he's reached what is the crucial juncture of donning the Springbok number 13 jersey for Friday's warm-up Test against the All Blacks at Twickenham.

It's a jersey that many players have tried on and found too heavy, with midfielders in the class of Danie Gerber, Jaque Fourie and Lukhanyo Am being the ones who, at each ownership stage, redefined what Bok midfield play was in their respective tenures.

It's worth noting that the only professional era hat-trick scored against the All Blacks was by Marius Joubert at Ellis Park in 2004 and he was in the number 13 jersey at the time.

Read this for free
Get 14 days free to read all our investigative and in-depth journalism. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed.
Try FREE for 14 days
Already a subscriber? Sign in
Read more on:
sa rugbyspringboksall blacks2023 rugby world cupcanan moodielondonrugby
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Fixtures
Fri 08 Sep 23 21:15 PM (SAST)
France
France
New Zealand
New Zealand
Stade de France, TBC
SuperSport
Sat 09 Sep 23 13:00 PM (SAST)
Italy
Italy
Namibia
Namibia
Stade Geoffroy Guichard, TBC
SuperSport
Sat 09 Sep 23 15:30 PM (SAST)
Ireland
Ireland
Romania
Romania
Stade Matmut-Atlantique, TBC
SuperSport
View More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23233.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo