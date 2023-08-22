Canan Moodie manifests 'C13' Instagram handle into real Bok deal as All Blacks await

Canan Moodie's Instagram handle is moodie_C13, which kind of makes sense in terms of how he's reached what is the crucial juncture of donning the Springbok number 13 jersey for Friday's warm-up Test against the All Blacks at Twickenham.

It's a jersey that many players have tried on and found too heavy, with midfielders in the class of Danie Gerber, Jaque Fourie and Lukhanyo Am being the ones who, at each ownership stage, redefined what Bok midfield play was in their respective tenures.

It's worth noting that the only professional era hat-trick scored against the All Blacks was by Marius Joubert at Ellis Park in 2004 and he was in the number 13 jersey at the time.