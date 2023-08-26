Coach calls for calm after perfect Springbok day: 'No World Cup points for this'

The Springboks, brilliant in all departments in a record-breaking 35-7 demolition of New Zealand's mighty All Blacks at Twickenham on Friday night, are not getting carried away.

In their final warm-up match before their 2023 World Cup title defence, the Boks dominated absolutely every facet of the game against their fiercest rivals, who were simply no match for the South African physicality, intensity and clinical excellence at set-piece.