1h ago

Share

Coach calls for calm after perfect Springbok day: 'No World Cup points for this'

accreditation
Lloyd Burnard
Share your Subscriber Article
You have 5 articles to share every month. Send this story to a friend!
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
loading...
Loading, please wait...
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Springboks celebrate (Gallo Images)
The Springboks celebrate (Gallo Images)

The Springboks, brilliant in all departments in a record-breaking 35-7 demolition of New Zealand's mighty All Blacks at Twickenham on Friday night, are not getting carried away.

READ | World Cup ready! Magnificent Springboks pummel All Blacks in biggest ever defeat

In their final warm-up match before their 2023 World Cup title defence, the Boks dominated absolutely every facet of the game against their fiercest rivals, who were simply no match for the South African physicality, intensity and clinical excellence at set-piece.

Read this for free
Get 14 days free to read all our investigative and in-depth journalism. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed.
Try FREE for 14 days
Already a subscriber? Sign in
Read more on:
springboksall blacksrwc 2023jacques nienabercanan moodiesiya kolisirugby
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Fixtures
Fri 08 Sep 23 21:15 PM (SAST)
France
France
New Zealand
New Zealand
Stade de France, TBC
SuperSport
Sat 09 Sep 23 13:00 PM (SAST)
Italy
Italy
Namibia
Namibia
Stade Geoffroy Guichard, TBC
SuperSport
Sat 09 Sep 23 15:30 PM (SAST)
Ireland
Ireland
Romania
Romania
Stade Matmut-Atlantique, TBC
SuperSport
View More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23235.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo