The longevity of Elton Jantjies' rugby career will hinge on the outcome of his B-sample urine test, after it was revealed on Saturday an A-sample tested positive for clenbuterol.

Jantjies is currently on provisional suspension after a June urine test that was conducted by the SA Institute for Drug-Free Sports (Saids) came back positive.

The A and B samples are taken from the same urine test, with the A-sample being the larger volume while the B-sample is smaller.