Embattled All Blacks boss looks to sign off with World Cup glory

All Blacks coach Ian Foster believes New Zealand has what it takes to win the Rugby World Cup in France.

Foster will step down as All Blacks coach following next month's Rugby World Cup.

The All Blacks come off a heavy warm-up defeat against the Springboks, where they lost 35-7 at Twickenham.

A year after he faced the axe, Ian Foster will step down after four years in charge of the All Blacks following the Rugby World Cup as New Zealand look to bounce back from a record defeat to South Africa.

Foster made it clear in March that he won't extend his contract past the World Cup, which kicks off on 8 September when New Zealand play hosts France in the opening game.

Scott Robertson, who led the Canterbury Crusaders to seven straight Super Rugby titles, has already been named as Foster's replacement to coach the All Blacks.

New Zealand flew out of Auckland with high hopes of returning with the William Webb Ellis trophy.

Foster was blunt when asked if he thinks New Zealand can win the World Cup.

"I do. It's a well-tested group that's gone through a lot of adversity, stayed tight and found solutions."

His optimism was fuelled by an 11-match unbeaten run, dating back to August 2022, until South Africa grabbed five tries to thrash New Zealand 35-7 in a World Cup warm-up match at Twickenham.

It was the All Blacks' heaviest defeat to South Africa, a chastening night for Foster and his team.

Four straights wins over Argentina, South Africa and back-to-back victories over Australia in 2023 had buoyed confidence until the Springboks avenged their defeat in Auckland the previous month.

New Zealand's ill-discipline proved costly at Twickenham as lock Scott Barrett was sent off for two early yellow cards, leaving his team a man down for 42 minutes.

Foster admitted the defeat felt like "an upper cut", but was no cause for panic as the team left London for a training camp in Germany.

"That performance is going to take a lot of heat off us. No one is going to rate us now which is quite nice. We'll just go and prepare quietly and get stuck in."

Turbulent 2022

Foster speaks from experience having dealt with plenty of "heat" last year after poor performances.

In August 2022, it looked like his time was up.

Back-to-back loses at home to Ireland the previous month had set alarm bells ringing in New Zealand as the All Blacks suffered a rare Test series defeat on home soil.

Pressure mounted on Foster as ex-All Blacks captains Sean Fitzpatrick and Wayne Shelford questioned the team's coaching.

The axe seemed poised to fall on Foster after a third straight loss when the All Blacks were beaten by the Springboks in the first of two Tests in South Africa.

Even after New Zealand rallied a week later with victory in Johannesburg, Foster said he had "no idea" whether he would still be coach for the next game.

New Zealand Rugby's chief executive Mark Robinson failed to back Foster when asked if the All Blacks coach would keep his job.

Foster finally received the backing of New Zealand Rugby's board following tense talks.

The All Blacks topsyturvy form continued as they lost for the first time at home to Argentina.

It was their last defeat for almost exactly a year before being out-classed by the Boks at Twickenham.

Foster turned things around last year by revamping his backroom staff.

Jason Ryan came in as forwards coach having previously worked with the Canterbury Crusaders pack which has dominated Super Rugby. Former Ireland coach Joe Schmidt was brought in to sharpen the attack.

Challenging figures

Foster has rarely spoken about the events of last August.

Yet he could sign off as only the fourth All Blacks head coach to win a World Cup after Brian Lochore in 1987, Graham Henry in 2011 and Steve Hansen in 2015.

Foster has spelt out the challenge awaiting them in France. New Zealand has won only one of their three world titles away from home when Hansen steered them to the 2015 title in England.

On the eve of their departure, Foster gave his senior All Blacks a simple figure to mull over.

"I wrote a number on a whiteboard and it was 'one out of seven' - that's how many World Cups we have won away from home," said Foster.

"The challenge is huge - but that is exactly where we want to be."