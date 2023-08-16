'Forget cards, just break each other's necks': Farrell escape outrage sours World Cup build-up

Making a mockery of player welfare, undermining the new "bunker" review system, failing to create deterrence for offenders and further alienating an already confused supporters base.

Just over three weeks before the tenth edition of the jewel in its crown, the World Cup, kicks off in France, World Rugby is facing renewed scorn and frustration from various stakeholders with these some of the frustrations hurled their way over Tuesday's "astounding" decision to overturn Owen Farrell's red card against Wales last weekend.