From no-hopers to favourites: How defending champion Boks' fortunes have changed in four years

The Springboks went to the 2019 World Cup as no-hopers and returned as, understandably, unlikely winners.

Four years on from that epic win in Japan, the Boks arrive as one of the favourites to win, despite being in the tournament's "group of death".

What else has changed about the world champions?

The Springboks' Rugby World Cup preparations concluded in the hot and humid climes of the Mediterranean island of Corsica, much like they applied the finishing touches for 2019 in similar conditions in Japan.

If they were hoping for signs that their toil may result in similarly handsome reward to four years ago, the clammy nature of the surroundings at the world champions' training base would have been one of them. But looking at the circumstances around the two campaigns, they couldn't be more different.

The Springboks roll into Toulon, their base ahead of their Group B tournament opener against Scotland, on Sunday as one of the tournament favourites. That was not the case in Japan, where they arrived as seventh-ranked no-hopers who ended up making off with the Webb Ellis Cup after the mother of all smash and grabs.

"The main thing is, when we started in 2018, there was very little time in terms of getting prepared for that World Cup. I think there were 18 Test matches," said Bok head coach Jacques Nienaber, taking a stab at zeroing in on the main difference between four years ago and now.

"This time around we've had four years [to prepare], with one year [2020] unfortunately taken away by Covid. Our main aim was to get as much squad depth as we could because we believe defending the World Cup will take a squad effort.

"That's what we were trying to do, create as much squad depth as we possibly could, that's probably the [main difference]."

The Boks' show of depth has been a talking point for over a year now.

Ox Nche, Jean Kleyn, Marvin Orie, Deon Fourie, Jasper Wiese, Jaden Hendrikse, Grant Williams, Manie Libbok, Kurt-Lee Arendse and Canan Moodie are 10 of the new additions since the last World Cup who have made it all the way into this year's title defence squad of 33.

But the Boks' current depth situation - the implementation of which was mostly delayed to last year by the Covid-19 outbreak in 2020 and the need for seasoned veterans to win the British and Irish Lions series a year later - isn't just about numbers.

In recent months, 'Project Build Depth' has gone into overdrive with the Bok coaches' experimental line-ups not only having the effect of giving the requisite experience to the new players, but also rendering the players and combinations almost interchangeable in terms of their output.

An example of this is the loss of Lood de Jager shortly before the World Cup squad announcement due to illness. While that is a loss of 60-odd Test caps and a World Cup and British and Irish Lions series winner, the fact that Franco Mostert, RG Snyman and Marvin Orie have practically queued up to replace him speaks volumes to the level of talent at Nienaber's disposal.

Two other players influential to the victorious 2019 campaign, flyhalf Handre Pollard and Lukhanyo Am, also didn't make the final list, this time because of calf and knee injuries, respectively.

Based on past performances, Pollard was the personification of the team's BMT and the on-field systems driver, while Am was its resident genius and the decisive brains in what has won the Boks the vast majority of their games in recent years - turning defence into attack.

What the impact of losing their influence will translate into in France remains to be seen, but, in the meantime, the Boks have unearthed flyhalf Libbok and wing-cum-utility back Moodie as their replacements.

While he has fallen short of Pollard's goal kicking prowess for the time being, Libbok offers the Boks a different way of playing and an unpredictability with ball in hand.

And with just eight Test caps in which he has yet to lose a game and scored a try a game, the 20-year-old Moodie not only appears to be redefining the ceiling of his potential with each outing, his eerie ability to do the right thing at the right time under pressure is also the nearest thing the Boks have to a like-for-like replacement for Am.

A sign of just how much depth the Boks go into France with is how South African fans wouldn't have grumbled had the Bok coaches left behind Makazole Mapimpi - the first SA player to score a try in a World Cup final - and the fact that they couldn't separate their wing resources to the point of selecting all four of them, with Arendse, Moodie and Cheslin Kolbe as the others.

This time last year, the Boks were being derided for being four-trick ponies, thanks to a game based heavily on scrum and rolling maul pressure, their kicking game and a defence so aggressive it has long been a form of attack.

While those pillars are still the foundation of how Boks win games, the rolling maul has been imbued with a lot of variety, while the world champions are also unpredictable with ball-in-hand, particularly in running the ball back if the opposition doesn't kick well (in the past they simply kicked for territory).

But the biggest change to the Bok team arriving in France is their status as one of the favourites to win the whole thing.

As a team, the Boks take their cue from their countrymen - they have a history of playing to prove people wrong, as opposed to proving themselves right. This means they prefer the comfortable confines of the underdog status.

Citing the fact that there is nowhere to hide really as world champions, Nienaber has embraced the favourites' tag. But how they handle that psychologically is as important as how they handle the rest of the moving parts in their title defence.