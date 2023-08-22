Heinz Schenk | Drawing a line under Pollard RWC poser frees Boks from issue that caused needless alarmism

Regardless of what happens over the next 10 weeks or so, one thing the Springbok team management will always be remembered for getting right in 2023 was submitting their World Cup squad a week before World Rugby's official deadline for the tournament in France.



Innocuous as it initially appears, it's significant because it brought to an end a saga that, in hindsight, created an unnecessary bout of alarmism from expectant supporters and various observers.

For the best part of three weeks, we had the almost bizarre situation of head coach Jacques Nienaber assembling a universally accepted Bok group - one of the true rarities in the local game - and most of the criticism being reserved for the decision to pick four specialist scrumhalves because Handre Pollard wasn't fit enough to crack the nod in the 33-man group.