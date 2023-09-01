Jake issues stark refereeing warning to Boks at RWC: Don't expect bountiful maul rewards

The Springboks' underappreciated yet relatively apparent evolution in terms of their attacking play before the Rugby World Cup, which commences in France next week, is timely and vital.



Because, Jake White - the Bulls' director of rugby and 2007 title-winning national coach - believes the team's traditional strengths are bound to be nullified in this year's edition.

In one of the ironic twists to emerge from South Africa's eye-catchingly one-sided victory over the All Blacks at Twickenham last week, discourse focused less on Jacques Nienaber's troops scoring five tries from varied play and rather on the use of a novel 7-1 split on the bench, which is perceived to have reinforced the Boks' reputation as unimaginative and reliant on a dominant pack.