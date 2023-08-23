22m ago

'Justice' in Owen Farrell saga a myth as issue merely confirms rugby's disciplinary disconnect

Owen Farrell was initially shown yellow before the 'bunker' system upgraded his sanction to a red card.
David Rogers

The harsh reality of the supposed "justice" of England captain Owen Farrell's eventual four-week suspension for his dangerous tackle on Welsh flanker Taine Basham, is that Tuesday's appeal verdict is nothing to celebrate.

Instead, World Rugby and its members go into this year's World Cup in France with its product's reputation tarnished by the continued bouts of inconsistency in decision-making that alienate its broader supporters base, especially given that this saga pertains to the code's two stickiest issues: rule-making and player safety.

