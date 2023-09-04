1h ago

Late Toulon summer greets Boks as they shake off 'bumps and bruises' for Scotland clash

accreditation
Khanyiso Tshwaku
Springbok captain SIya Kolisi and coach Jacques Nienaber.
Khanyiso Tshwaku/News24

Summer may slowly be on its way out in Europe as the autumn equinox approaches, but the working-class naval town of Toulon gave the Springboks as summery a day as they could when the South Africans arrived for their World Cup sojourn on Sunday.

The Boks had spent last week in Corsica, the birthplace of French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte, in a training camp before shifting to the luxurious seaside Hotel Grand des Sablettes, where they will be based ahead of Sunday's World Cup opener against Scotland in Marseille.

The Boks' hotel, equipped with a gym and spacious rooms, overlooks a beautiful beach in La Seyne-sur-Mer, while Springbok insignia is already up and fluttering with South African flags dotted here and there.

Read more on:
sa rugbyspringboksscotlandrwc 2023jacques nienaberrugby
