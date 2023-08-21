40m ago

Share

Libbok dilemma: Just how crucial is placekicking at RWCs?

accreditation
Rob Houwing
Share your Subscriber Article
You have 5 articles to share every month. Send this story to a friend!
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
loading...
Loading, please wait...
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Manie Libbok.
Manie Libbok.
Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images

In his latest Rucking with Rob newsletter, Rob Houwing delves into the goal-kicking issue surrounding the Springboks ahead of the World Cup.

Successive Tests where his goalkicking percentage has been a clearly unsatisfactory 55.5 percent (5/9 each time) have placed an inevitable, unforgiving spotlight on Manie Libbok's suitability as the primary Springbok option '- for three matches in a row - in that department.

READ | Moodie at outside centre as Boks ring changes for All Blacks clash at Twickenham

Read this for free
Get 14 days free to read all our investigative and in-depth journalism. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed.
Try FREE for 14 days
Already a subscriber? Sign in
Read more on:
springbokrwc 2023rob houwingmanie libbokrugby
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Fixtures
Fri 08 Sep 23 21:15 PM (SAST)
France
France
New Zealand
New Zealand
Stade de France, TBC
SuperSport
Sat 09 Sep 23 13:00 PM (SAST)
Italy
Italy
Namibia
Namibia
Stade Geoffroy Guichard, TBC
SuperSport
Sat 09 Sep 23 15:30 PM (SAST)
Ireland
Ireland
Romania
Romania
Stade Matmut-Atlantique, TBC
SuperSport
View More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23233.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo