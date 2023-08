In international rugby, no two games are alike, even though extended losses of form often mean the application of Murphy's Law generally plays out live and in living colour.



While Springbok flyhalf Manie Libbok's match temperament and playing ability are not in doubt, his goal-kicking at Test level has become a contentious matter.

While the Boks absolutely put the Welsh to the sword in Cardiff on 19 August, Libbok, despite his masterful game management, was singled out for his goalkicking.